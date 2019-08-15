Report: Police launch probe on calls to ban Dong Zong

KUCHING: Bukit Aman has launched an investigation into the United Chinese School Committees Association (Dong Zong) following calls for the Chinese education group to be banned, a news report said.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said in a Malay Mail report that Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit will handle the investigation.

“We have received six police reports made against Dong Zong on this matter to date,” he told a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters.

However, Huzir said he could not confirm when Dong Zong members would be summoned to provide their statements but gave his assurance that it would happen in due course.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently labelled the group as “racist” over its opposition to the introduction of khat in vernacular primary schools next year.

However, he said he would leave it to the police to decide if Dong Zong should be banned.

The comments came after the group launched a petition last Saturday to demand that the Education Ministry revoke its decision for khat to be taught in national primary schools and retain the introduction of khat alongside Chinese and Tamil writings for the Standard Five Bahasa Malaysia syllabus.

It also led to two other opposing petitions being initiated, one of which by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s youth wing that called for the group to be banned.

Last night, the Education Ministry announced that the Cabinet had reviewed its decision on the subject and had decided that Jawi writing, not khat, will be introduced in Year 4 vernacular schools next year but only with the approval of the parent-teacher associations.

It said the cabinet also decided that introduction to Jawi writing would be allocated three pages in the Bahasa Malaysia textbook although there would not be any test or examination on it.