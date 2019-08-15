Tan Kai refutes Dr M’s ‘racist’ labelling of Dong Zong

KUCHING: A political secretary to the Chief Minister yesterday refuted Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad’s statement that United Chinese School Committees’ Association’s (Dong Zong) is a racist organisation.

“Dong Zong was set up to fight and preserve the Chinese culture and educational development for the Chinese. It is therefore wrong to label them as racist when they are just defending their original objectives,” said Tan Kai who is SUPP central committee member.

In Malaysia, he said, the minority groups include the Chinese and Indian and they have to voice out to protect their rights and concern through their organisations.

He added Khat or Jawi calligraphy is almost always associated with Islam despite attempts to label it as an art subject.

“Most Chinese and Indians are not Muslim and even in Sarawak most Bumiputera groups like the Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu are not Muslim and for Tun Dr Mahathir to force them to learn Khat calligraphy is wrong,” Tan Kai pointed out.

After labelling Dong Zong racist on Tuesday, Dr Mahathir yesterday said Dong Zong would run foul of the law if it kept on instigating and inciting people to fight against each other.

He added that it was up to the police on whether to ban Dong Zong. He was commenting on PPBM Youth’s online petition to call for the Chinese educationist group to be banned.

The PPBM Youth petition came in the wake of a petition launched by Dong Zong on Sunday to oppose the teaching of Jawi calligraphy in vernacular schools.