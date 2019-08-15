US Coast Guard looks forward to strengthen ties with Malaysian counterparts

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States Coast Guard (USCG) is looking forward to bolstering and expanding the cooperation with its Malaysian counterparts, namely the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), to ensure territorial maritime stability, security and prosperity.

Speaking to Bernama, USCG Pacific Area Commander Vice Admiral Linda L Fagan said the US Coast Guard values the existing partnership with both Malaysian counterparts and is willing to share its 229-year experience and expertise on maritime operations.

“We are stronger together, it has never been more true…so it’s an opportunity to continue the partnership in the future whether in search and rescue, fisheries enforcement, law enforcement or logistic support for small boats and ships.

“I’m looking forward to having an engagement with the Malaysian coast guard and navy … with some expertise and knowledge that we have, we hope it will benefit and add interest to both of our Malaysian partners,” she said when met at the US Ambassador’s residence here on Tuesday in conjunction with Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia 2019 being held at the Lumut Naval Base.

The two-day MTA Malaysia 2019 that kicks off today is a joint training activity demonstrating the commitment of the US Coast Guard and Malaysian navy as well as MMEA, and in deploying learned techniques and tactics while operating jointly at sea.

MTA is a training opportunity that helps to sustain cooperative relationships critical to ensuring the safety of sea-lanes and security on the world’s oceans and ultimately demonstrating the importance of maritime interoperability and exhibiting capable, adaptive partnerships.

Fagan said bilateral partnership, as well as regional partnership among maritime uniformed services, were absolutely essential in addressing and securing the maritime domain from threats, terrorism, drug trafficking and other forms of crime.

Meanwhile, she envisaged a fair share of strife and toil on the path ahead to mainstreaming gender participation in the maritime sector.

“We have to encourage young women to serve the maritime sector…by having a diverse workforce just to make all of us better and make our organisation better,” she said.

Fagan is the Coast Guard’s first Gold Ancient Trident recipient, a recognition by the Coast Guard for being the officer with the longest service record in the marine safety field. — Bernama