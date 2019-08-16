3,000 jobs on offer during Sabah Kembara Kerjaya program

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Human Resource Department and Human Resource Development Department will be holding the second series of the Sabah Kembara Kerjaya programme.

This time there will be 3,000 jobs on offer involving 125 employers from all over the country, said Sabah Human Resource Department director, Kamal Pardi.

He said that the programme would start at Tabung Haji here on Aug 19, followed by the Kudat Library on Aug 20, Kota Marudu Community Hall on Aug 21, Ranau Community Hall on Aug 22 and Keningau Community Hall on Aug 23.

He said that the selected employers included renowned companies such as Samsung.

“All the employers have agreed to meet the minimum salary requirements,” he said.

He also advised job seekers to come early for the interview, to dress appropriately and to bring along all their certificates.

“They need to exude a personality that will appeal to the employers,” he said.

Only employers from the private sector will be attending the programme.

Also present was Celestina Aron, Sabah Human Resource Development Department assistant head.