Four police personnel arrested so far as cops crack down on internal drug abuse

KUCHING: Four police personnel in Sarawak have been arrested for allegedly abusing drugs since the launch of ‘Ops Blue Devil’ on Aug 13.

Deputy Police Commissioner Dato’ Dev Kumar M. M. Sree revealed that the latest arrests were carried out on Aug 15, which saw a 38-year-old corporal from PGA Batu Kawa and a 40-year-old general duty staff being collared in Padawan and Sibu, respectively.

“All four suspects tested positive for methamphetamine,” said Dev when contacted today.

Previously on Aug 13, a 29-year-old MPV driver with the rank of a lance corporal was arrested in Kota Samarahan, followed by the arrest of a a 42-year-old lance corporal in Kuching.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Dev revealed that more than 80 police officers in Sarawak are on a ‘target list’ for drug abuse with the possibility that they are in cahoots with drug pushers.

All four suspects are currently under remand pending a pathology lab report for them to be charged in court, followed by their dismissal from the police force.

Dev also enthused that the police needed to “clean-up their own house” before the war against drugs in the state can be carried out effectively.

Besides those on the target list, drug tests will also be carried out on police personnel during the ongoing operation.