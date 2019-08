KUCHING: The price of all fuel types will not undergo any changes this week, a statement from the Ministry of Finance said.

The price of RON97 would stay at RM2.49 per litre, while the prices RON95 and diesel will stay at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

With a Cabinet decision that was made on Feb 27, the price of RON95 and diesel will be capped at the above prices to “reduce the people’s financial burden”.