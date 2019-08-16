Kimanis by-election confirmed after Karim wins election petition in court

KOTA KINABALU: Kimanis Parti Warisan Sabah candidate Datuk Karim Bujang has won his election petition at the Election Court here today, paving a way for a by-election in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency.

Election Commission chief Azhar Harun has said that he had been informed of the results of the court case, and confirmed this.

Karim, who had filed the petition in June, 2018, named Kimanis MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, a returning officer (RO) of Kimanis and the Election Commission (EC).

In the last 14th general election, the Kimanis seat saw the battle of three candidates, namely Anifah of (BN-Umno), Karim for Warisan and Jaafar Ismail of Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah.

Anifah won by a slim majority with 11,942 votes over Karim’s 11,786 and Jaafar 1,300, subsequently losing his deposit.

Before the general election, Anifah was Minister of Foreign Affairs while Karim was an Assistant Minister in the State Cabinet during then Parti Bersatu Sabah’s era.