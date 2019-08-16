New state NCID chief Hasnir vows no let-up in war on drugs

KUCHING: Sarawak’s new Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) head Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid has pledged to continue the fight against drug-related crimes in the state.

He said combating the drug menace is a challenge that will not succeed without the support and cooperation of the entire police contingent.

“The fight against drugs is a never-ending battle and we have yet to win this war,” said Hasnir in his speech after receiving his duties during a ceremony here yesterday.

Hasnir took over from Sahar Abdul Latif, who has been promoted to the rank of ACP and appointed as NCID assistant director (Intelligence/International) at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman.

Sahar, who also spoke, thanked the state police contingent for the support and cooperation given to him during his two-and-a-half-year tenure as Sarawak NCID head.

He said among the most effective approaches he had implemented in the state NCID was ‘system mapping’, which enabled the police to profile drug pushers and drug users in the state.

“Since the start of the profiling this year, we have arrested about 600 individuals for various drug-related crimes, thus proving the effectiveness of system mapping,” he added.

Witnessing the handing-over-of-duties yesterday was Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar, who congratulated Hasnir and Sahar on their new appointments.