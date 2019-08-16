Wan Junaidi questions lack of intensity in search for missing soldiers

KUCHING: Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuank Jaafar urged the Malaysian Search and Rescue (SAR) team to put in the same level of efforts in looking for the two Sarawakian soldiers missing in Pulau Perak as it did for the missing Franco- Irish girl Nora Quinon.

“It is heartening to note that the government and the authorities concerned had mounted the searches for the missing young Nora Quinon, and deployed more than 350 personnel of various agencies involved and employed all kind of assets, from helicopter, drone to heat emerging technology available in the country. Intensive search was being made to ensure no stone remain unturned.

“What was noteworthy was the authorities’ commitment and persistence in the search effort. On the other hand the missing military personnel Corp David Edmond Rapi from Dalat, Mukah and Lance Corp Moses Logers from Senibong, Lundu seemed to have been forgotten just like that,” Wan Junaidi lamented when contacted yesterday.

He said the search for the soldiers was mounted on July 19 when they were discovered not in the roll-call and was called off on July 26 only to be resumed again by only the military

“What happens to the State emergency committee? Why are the other agencies like the Police, APM (Civil Defence Force), State SAR not involved? Have they employed helicopter, drone, emerging technology or dogs? If not, why not? I am dumbstruck.”

The families of the two soldiers are not being told what had been happening in the search, he claimed.

“Where are the senior officers of the Ministry of Defence? Where is the Prime Minister and the Deputy Minister? Is the missing personnel trivial matter to them or is it because they are Sarawakians and do not deserve their attention?” he asked.

“Of course there is no reward of 10,000 Sterling Pound being offered for the discovery of these army personnel. There are no international observers watching whether they are found or not. They are just two poor soldiers from small kampungs in Sarawak. I am not politicising the issue but I am concerned and I am disappointed.”

He said the families of the two soldiers have approached the Sarawak government through Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development for help but since the area of the SAR operation is outside Sarawak, it is for the agencies from the federal government to take the initiative now.