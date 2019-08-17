25-year-old Indonesian missing after croc attack in Lundu

KUCHING: A 25-year-old male labourer is believed to have been dragged off by a crocodile while fishing at Sungai Lobak Stoh, Rambungan in Lundu at around 2.40pm yesterday.

Lundu District police chief DSP Wong Chee Keong, who confirmed the incident, said the victim has been identified as Indonesian national Ridwan Jayadi, 25, from Sambas, West Kalimantan.

“During the incident, the victim dived into the river to free a fishing net which got stuck. That was when he was attacked by the crocodile,” said Lee in a statement today.

He further added that two of Ridwan’s cousins witnessed the incident, as they too were fishing along the riverbank with the victim.

According to the cousins, Ridwan tried to escape from the crocodile’s jaws and frantically shouted for help.

He was however dragged away by the crocodile into the deeper parts of the river and disappeared from sight.

Ten minutes later, the crocodile emerged 15 metres away from the scene of the attack.

“According to the cousins, the victim was between the crocodile’s jaws,” said Lee.

It is also revealed that the victim came to Lundu in mid-July this year to visit his cousin’s family via the Biawak Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex.

An operation to locate the victim is currently ongoing.