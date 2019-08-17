Landowners in Pending, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kawah resettlements urged to apply for land premium refund

KUCHING: Some 309 landowners within the resettlement areas in Pending, Kota Sentosa and Batu Kawah state constituencies have yet to apply for a refund of their land premium.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the number was derived from the total 1,415 landowners who are eligible for the refund.

In view of this, he hoped that those who have yet to apply for the refund to do so before the closing date on Oct 31.

“With the closing date (for the refund of the land premium) getting nearer, it is hoped that those who have yet to apply for the refund will do so as quickly as possible before the deadline on Oct 31,” he told reporters today at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Kawah service centre.

With him at the conference were community leaders and village chiefs from Kpg Sinar Budi, Kpg Stapok and Desa Wira – the areas within Batu Kawah constituency and who will assist those who have yet to apply for the refund.

Dr Sim said an application can be made at the service centre or through the village chiefs.

According to Dr Sim, who is SUPP president, the reduction of the land premium to RM2,500 was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in May last year for the resettlement scheme as an initiative to assist the urban poor.

Present at the press conference are political secretary to chief minister Tan Kai and SUPP Segobang sub-branch chairman Lim Ah Ted.