API readings on the rise again in Miri

MIRI: The air quality recorded at Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP Miri) and SK Kuala Baram 2 returned to unhealthy levels today with Air Pollutant Index (API) readings at the two stations increasing steadily since 9pm last night.

At 10am today, API readings at ILP Miri stood at 220 – a significant increase from a moderate reading of only 99 recorded at 9pm last night.

Meanwhile, API readings in SK Kuala Baram 2 at 10am today also showed a significant increase from 64 at 9pm last night to 118 at 10am today.

An API reading of zero to 50 is good, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy and 301 and above is hazardous.

The Miri station on the other hand recorded a moderate API reading of 74.

Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Station Supt Law Poh Kiong when contacted earlier today said the increase in API reading was due to directional wind.

He also added that the increase of API was also due to the remaining hotspots in Sector 1 and Sektor 3.

“There is still smoke emanating from a few areas but overall, especially on the main road, the smoke has pretty much cleared except near ILP and Permyjaya 3,” he said in a statement.

He pointed out that his men and Naim’s Volunteers are currently putting out the remaining fires at Sector 2.