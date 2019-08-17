Bukit Aman records Zakir Naik’s statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Controversial Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik was questioned for about five hours at Bukit Aman here today under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

He arrived at Bukit Aman after Friday prayers and left the premises around 8.15 pm

Attired in white including his kopiah or cap, Zakir was seen leaving the police headquarters in a Toyota Innova and did not stop to comment when the media approached the vehicle.

Bukit Aman has not released any statement relating to Zakir’s presence there.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was reported to have said that Zakir could not be sent back to India for fear that he might be killed.

However, he is open to any suggestion for Zakir to be sent to any other country that may want to accept him.

On Aug 3, Zakir reportedly made a controversial remark claiming that Malaysian Hindus were more loyal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi than to Dr Mahathir.

The Indian national is wanted by his government on alleged money laundering and had reportedly in response to calls for his deportation said the Chinese in Malaysia should be ousted from the country.

Yesterday, police received 115 reports against Zakir under Section 504 of the Penal Code.

Subsequently, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the preacher would be called in for questioning over his previous racial comments. – Bernama