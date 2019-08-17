Dayang starts annual programme with Marina Beach clean-up

MIRI: Environmental and safety conscious Miri Dayang Enterprise will be holding various activities in conjunction with its annual Quality, Health, Safety, Security, Environment programme.

Organising chairperson Douglas Foo said to kick start the programme, 150 staff and their family members aim to collect 1.2 tons of rubbish at Marina Beach starting 6.30am today.

Members of the public are encouraged to join in the four-hour campaign to increase awareness on the importance of keeping oceans, seas and all waterways free from pollution, starting with families.

Foo stressed that plastic packaging and discarded fishing nets washed ashore are unsightly, harmful and deadly to some of the best-loved marine wildlife including dolphins.

“We want people to come and take part in an event that makes the beach look great and cleaner for everyone while identifying the sources,” said Foo in a press statement yesterday.

“We know that many dedicated local volunteers have already done so much to clear the litter along Miri beaches, so we want to help them by creating more awareness. We want this event to be the catalyst and serve as educational awareness for the public,” he added, thanking Miri City Council for collecting the rubbish .

He said that Dayang as a responsible corporate entity will also hold Charity Golf Tournament (Aug 24), Blood Donation (Sept 4), Futsal (Sept 14), Campaign Official Launching with talks on Health (Sept 25) and Charity Run (Oct 27).