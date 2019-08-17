Eight cases of bushfires in Kuching recorded today, 494 wildfires across the state

KUCHING: The state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has recorded 494 cases involving wildfires from Aug 1 till today, from 8am onwards.

In a statement released by Bomba today, 1391.73 acres of land have been affected by the forest, bush and peat soil fires.

Kuching recorded the highest bushfire cases as of today with eight cases, followed by Miri with four cases.

Bomba are still fighting the fires at 8 areas – which are Kampung Sedi, Pulau Bruit in Tanjung Manis; Kampung Sangki (Simunjan); Kampung Tuie, Sarabang (Betong); Taman Harmoni (Sri Aman);, Jalan Marudi-Miri, Jalan Batang Lupar (Sri Aman), Kampung Supak (Betong) and Lot 4041,4042 and 3709 in Kuala Baram.

Meanwhile, the hopes of having improved air quality was short-lived as two Air Pollutant Index (API) stations in the state recorded very unhealthy air quality today.

According to data released by the Department of Environment (DOE) through the My IPU app, as of 10am today Sri Aman station recorded the highest API reading of 241, followed by Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP) station with 220.

In comparison to the readings recorded as of 7pm yesterday, Sri Aman station recorded the lowest API reading of 59 while Miri ILP was at 86.

The API reading for SK Kuala Baram station spiked from 75 at 5am to 118 at 10am this morning.

Other stations in the state recorded moderate air quality, with Limbang station recorded good air quality with an API reading of 24 as of 10am today.

An API reading of between zero to 50 is good, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy, while above 300 is considered hazardous.

The Meteorological Department had also recorded reduced visibility in some areas of Sarawak, with Miri at 15km range as of today – half of the 30km visibility range as of 4pm yesterday.

Sri Aman’s visibility range was also reduced from 18km (as of 4pm yesterday) to 10km as of today.