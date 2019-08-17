Eight MoUs sealed at Sarawak-Singpore expo

SINGAPORE: The Sarawak-Singapore Business Forum and Expo 2019 (SSBFE 2019) sees the signing and exchanging of memorandum of understanding (MoUs) by eight agencies and companies from the private sector from Sarawak and Singapore, witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

One of the MoUs is between Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and National University of Singapore (NUS).

This MoU is for collaboration in translational research and development and research training activities, aligned to Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy.

Another MoU was signed between Association of Malay Entrepreneurs (Kesuma) Republic of Singapore and the Sarawak Bumiputera Chamber of Entrepreneurs (DUBS).

The MoU is to strengthen business relations and develop reciprocal cooperation with the intention to promote economic growth and development of both Chambers and the business community.

Sarawak Biodiversity Council (SBC) and Zoe Botanicals Private Ltd also formed a collaboration to develop a supply chain of raw or processed plant material from Sarawak for the production and marketing of health care and wellness products.

Meanwhile, Powerpoint Electrical Sdn Bhd and Secure Meters (Singapore) Pte Ltd signed an MoU to promote and execute advanced smart metering system in Sarawak.

It is also expected to benefit the state and its consumers with the latest state-of-art technology, know-how and global smart metering experience of Secure as well as leveraging Powerpoint’s extensive local market knowledge and expertise of field execution.

Centre of Technical Excellence (SWK) Sdn Bhd and Eon Realty Pte Ltd’s MoU involves exploring a possibility of co-operating in areas of the new interconnected self-service AVR (Augmented Virtual Reality) Platform.

The MoU between HH Capacity Sdn Bhd and Crossland Marketing Pte Ltd is to explore the possibility of collaborating in exporting live pigs from Sarawak to Singapore tentatively thirty months from the effective date of this MoU upon completion of swine farm construction of the seller in Sarawak.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and Singapore Island International Holdings Pte Ltd is also looking at a collaboration that could help the institute pursue its vision for organisation excellence by building internal capabilities through customised programmes and services provided by Serve2Lead Pte Ltd.

On the other hand, Serve2Lead will gain a deeper understanding of the organisational needs for the scientific and research community through this collaboration.