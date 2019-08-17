Firefighters battle on at 8 areas in Sarawak, better API recorded yesterday

KUCHING: Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) yesterday said its personnel are still fighting bush and peat soil fire at eight areas throughout Sarawak.

These are at Kampung Sedi, Pulau Bruit in Tanjung Manis for the tenth day, Kampung Sangki, Simunjan (seventh day), Kampung Tuie, Sarabang in Betong (seventh day), Taman Harmoni in Sri Aman (eighth day), Jalan Marudi -Miri (ninth day), Jalan Batang Lupar-Sri Aman (fourth day), . Kampung Supak in Betong (fourth day) and Lots number 4041, 4042 and 3709 in Kuala Baram (sixth day).

A total of 1,370.7 acres of land are affected by fire, with the one at Kuala Baram registering the largest area at 94 acres from 104 acres still to be covered by firefighters, according to Bomba’s press statement issued at 6pm yesterday.

From Aug 1 to Aug 16, the department recorded a total of 491 cases of open burning including the 14 cases yesterday alone, it said.

Two houses affected by this kind of fire were at Kampung Sangki Simunjan and Kampung Sedi, Pulau Bruit.

Bomba responded to an average of 30 calls on open burning with the highest number on Monday at 65 cases,followed by Saturday (58) and Sunday (55 cases).

Kuching recorded the highest number of cases at seven followed by Miri (four) and Betong (two).

Meanwhile, the air quality as of 6pm yesterday improved from the previous day as all air pollutant index (API) monitoring stations recorded significant reduction in API reading to moderate air quality.

The Department of Environment MyIPU app recorded API reading of 86 in Miri yesterday, a significant reduction compared to 217 as of 3pm on Thursday whereas Sri Aman had API reading of 59, a marked reduction from 195 as of 3pm on Thursday.