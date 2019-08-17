HR Minister Kulasegaran hits back at Zakir: I’ll see you in court

KUCHING: Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran has hit back at controversial preacher Zakir Naik after the latter demanded an apology from him yesterday for defamation.

In a strongly worded post on his Facebook page, Kulasegaran said that he would see Zakir in court, and that he was not backing down or apologising for “standing up for my fellow Malaysians”.

“A legal notice that I have defamed Zakir was sent to my ministry’s office yesterday. In the said letter, Zakir’s lawyers gave me 48 hours to retract my statement, apologise and pay compensation,” the post began.

“I would like to reiterate that I will stand by what I said and in no way am I going to apologise for standing up for my fellow Malaysians.”

Kulasegaran said that there was no need for Zakir to give him a timeframe to apologise or for a reply, and challenged the preacher to advise his lawyers to file proceedings if he was serious.

“Rest assured that I will not cower and run to another country to seek refuge. As soon as work is over, I will return to my motherland and defend the unfounded allegations against me without fear.”

The minister is currently in Japan on official business.

“This harmony that we have enjoyed is a Malaysian treasure which we should never give up for anyone, much less someone with Zakir’s reputation,” he added.

“In short, my message to Zakir is that I will see him in court!”

Yesterday, after drawing ire from many Malaysians for his alleged comments accusing Malaysian Hindus of being more supportive of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi than Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Zakir had also allegedly said that if he is to be sent out of the country, so should the Chinese who are “old guests” in Malaysia.