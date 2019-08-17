Kerjaya Kenyalang 3.0 to offer over 2,000 vacancies from various industries

MIRI: The Labour Department’s Kerjaya Kenyalang 3.0 on Monday (Aug 19) at the Miri Indoor Stadium will feature over 2,000 vacancies.

Senior assistant director Dorrhea Chuat said the vacancies involve 29 employees ranging from logging to hospitality, manufacturing, oil palm plantation, restaurants, cleaning, manufacturing, retail, facility management, construction, and finance.

“The carnival aims to match employers with jobseekers through open interviews as well as provide an opportunity for jobseekers and employers to register with the department.

“The target group is youths and school leavers looking for employment, including those who want to improve skills in their field of work,” said Dorrhea when contacted yesterday.

She said those going for the programme should bring along relevant documents such as education certificates and identity cards.

“Dress decently as you need to attend the open interviews on the spot during the carnival by the relevant employers,” she added.

The carnival here is the last leg of the current series of Kerjaya Kenyalang 3.0, which started on Wednesday (Aug 14) in Kota Samarahan, before proceeding to Betong and Sibu.

For further information, call the Miri Labour Office on 085-419949.