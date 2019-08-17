Lee: Saving Tusan Beach ‘horse head’ a priority

MIRI: The first phase of the Tusan Beach project, which started in February, is about 22 per cent completed, with saving the ‘horse head’ a priority.

According to Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, though the project is 10 per cent behind schedule due to the Native Customary Rights (NCR) land issue at Peliau Beach, he is happy that the work could be resumed after the issue had been resolved. It is said that the road leading to the beach has to pass through NCR land near Peliau Beach.

Speaking to reporters during a site visit yesterday, Lee said the contractors were currently building an access road to the beach so that a retaining wall to protect the ‘horse head’ rock formation could be put up.

“I have highlighted this at the start of the project because we need to protect the ‘horse head’ before it is eroded further. An access road is needed to bring the rocks down. The access road is about 80 per cent completed, and will be done in the next two weeks.

“Without the ‘horse head’ Tusan Beach will lose its appeal. That’s why we prioritise on saving it, because this is what makes Tusan Beach famous,” Lee said.

He added that there would also be an additional staircase near the horse head rock formation for use by visitors, especially during high tide.

“There is also the need to widen the road leading to this place so that bigger vehicles such as buses can enter.”

The first phase of the Tusan Beach project costing RM4,977,625 is scheduled to be completed in February next year. It consists the building of a footpath from the slope hill to the beach below, parking space, slope protection, soft landscape, safety railing, stalls, public toilets, surau and signages.

Tusan Beach, about 30-minute drive away from here (Miri) started gaining popularity through social media after the first sighting of the natural phenomenon ‘bio-luminescence’ (Blue Tears) along the beach in 2015, and the ‘horse head’ rock formation.

Acting Resident Abdul Aziz Mohamad Yusof, and representative from Land and Survey Department Miri and Subis District Council were also present during the visit.