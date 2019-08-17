Ops Blue Devil rounds up four suspected druggie cops

KUCHING: Four police personnel in Sarawak have been arrested for allegedly abusing drugs since the launch of ‘Ops Blue Devil’ on Tuesday (Aug 13).

Deputy police commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar revealed that the latest arrests on Thursday (Aug 15) involved a 38-year-old corporal from PGA Batu Kawah, who was nabbed in Padawan, and a 40-year-old general duty staff arrested in Sibu.

“All of the four suspects tested positive for methamphetamine,” Dev Kumar said when contacted yesterday.

On Tuesday, a 29-year-old MPV driver with the rank of a lance corporal was arrested in Kota Samarahan, followed by the arrest of a 42-year-old lance corporal here. All four suspects are currently under remand pending a pathology lab report for them to be charged in court. This would be followed by their dismissal from the police force.