Sarawak water supply authorities ready to tackle drought as heatwave intensifies

KUCHING: As the ongoing dry spell continues to affect various areas in the state, all water supply authorities have put in place Strategic Drought Contingency Plans.

Under the plan, if there is disruption caused by the current dry spell, water will be delivered using tankers as an immediate measure.

With the prevailing dry weather in Sarawak expected to last until October this year, consumers are reminded to conserve and use water prudently such as by reducing outdoor watering.

Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom also reminded the public to lodge a report immediately to the authorities should they see any pipe leakages.

Currently, the dry spell has affected several water supply areas due to low river levels, ground water levels or saline intrusion at Telok Melano, Sri Aman, Pantu, Selangau, Penibong, Kuala Balingian and Suai under the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

Rundi explained that JBALB has undertaken mitigating measures such as building temporary weirs or dredging near the raw water intakes to deepen the area nearby, where feasible.

Currently, the water supply situations are not affected for areas under the jurisdiction of Kuching Water Board, Sibu Water Board and LAKU Management Sdn Bhd at Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

The respective water supply authorities are closely monitoring the situation including raw water source supplies at their intakes.