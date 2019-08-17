Socoe hopes to gain from Statos initiative

SINGAPORE: To mark the launch of Sarawak Trade and Tourism Centre Singapore (Statos), Sarawak-based digital player Socoe Sdn Bhd (Socoe) will provide their end-to-end cutting edge technologies to bridge the digital divide between local businesses and the emerging global market.

Socoe as technology based business partner is focused on guiding cottage industries, Small to Medium Enterprises (SME) and Corporates, from their current conditions to IR 4.0 ready; in order to keep up with the fast growing global trends.

“Socoe as a technology provider will benefit from increasing investments beween Singapore and Sarawak, especially in digitising the economy that will bridge the digital divide across the region,” said Socoe chief executive officer Samuel Wong in a statement yesterday.

“The consolidation of businesses onto a single platform are vital stepping stones that will full-fill the conditions to propel economies towards a robust Industry 4.0 ecosystem.”

The Socoe e-commerce platform is designed to facilitate the development of e-commerce in Sarawak and the broader region.

It seeks to connect a number of governmental agencies, banks and private companies to provide a range of domestic, international and electronic services for businesses and private citizens alike.

In Sarawak, Socoe developed e-Wanita, a digital platform to provide access to government services such as courses, grants, legal advice and counselling.

In addition, e-Wanita also helps women from a business aspect by offering a marketplace called ePreneur where women can sell their products online as well as providing business development courses and, in the future, SME bank loans.

“My hopes are that the initiatives happening through Statos will open up the eyes of foreign investors, beginning from Singapore to the rest of the world,” Wong added.

“In the diverse value offerings of Sarawak across industries. Motivating them to embrace partnerships that will benefit all parties in the long term.”