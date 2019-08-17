Take advantage of open job interviews, advises labour director

SARIKEI: Fresh graduates and schools leavers are advised to take advantage of the ongoing state-wide “Konvoi Jelajah Kerjaya Kenyalang 3.0 ” programme (KJKK 3.0) organised by Sarawak Labour Department as one of the platforms to look for jobs.

State Labour Department director Awang Raduan Awang Omar said that a total of 93 companies are participating in the convoy when officiating the department’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme in conjunction with KJKK 3.0 at Darul Sa’adah Mosque in Taman Susur Jambu near here yesterday.

Open job interview were conducted by participating companies in Samarahan on Aug 14 and Betong on Aug 15 with the next open job interview in Sibu today (Aug 17) and Miri on Aug 19.

According to Raduan, a total of 400 applicants in Samarahan and Betong had been offered jobs on the spot.

He expected more applicants to be offered jobs during open interviews in Sibu and Miri and advised unsuccessful applicants not to give up hope as the opportunities remain open to them.

Meanwhile, Raduan commemorated the CSR programme by planting a rambutan sapling before handing over prayer mats (sejadah) and attire while the department’s local staff and members of the mosque jointly cleaned up the mosque’s compound.

Among those present were Sarikei Division Labour Department senior assistant director Asmah Bujang and chairman of Darul Sa’adah Mosque Management Committee Yakup Ahmat.