Dozens of dead fish found floating in man-made lake at Bukit Aup Jubilee Park in Sibu

SIBU: Dozens of dead fish were found floating in a man-made lake at Bukit Aup Jubilee Park here yesterday.

The incident had also turned the colour of the water in the lake to dark green.

Utusan Borneo reported that the incident was believed to have been caused by sudden change of water temperature in the lake.

Prolonged dry season in the past weeks and a series of downpour this week was believed to have changed the temperature of the water in the lake.

The fish carcasses had emitted foul smell near the lake.