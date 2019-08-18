Govt asked to address road to Kg Sentah Siburan

KUCHING: The government has been asked to fix the narrow and winding road leading up to Kampung Sentah Siburan, on top of Bung Siburan.

Sanjan Daik, political secretary to the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said the road is difficult for vehicles to travel on.

“Usually an escort on a motorbike is needed to go first and give warnings of any oncoming vehicles, because then it would be very difficult for two vehicles to meet and pass by each other on the hills,” he said in a statement.

According to him, villager Sujane Nyawa also claimed the road surface is very slippery when it rains, allowing only four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles to travel on it.

Sanjan said headman Ranged Dar had also related that villagers needed to wait for the rain to stop and the road surface to dry before driving up and down the hill.

He said the village also faces a water shortage problem.

“The village’s gravity-fed water supply cannot supply enough water for the use of the whole village when the water dam is dry during a long dry spell,” Sanjan said.