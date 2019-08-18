Missing soldier Moses’ family meets Mohamad over matters related to search operation

KUCHING: The family of missing soldier Lance Corporal Moses Logers from Singai, Bau finally got their wish to meet Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu over matters related to search operation for him.

The meeting was held this morning at the Kuching Air Base prior to Mohamad leaving for Sibu to attend an official function.

Present were Moses’ sister-in-law Gabriel Martina Michael, elder brother Thony Hili, uncle Robert Renga Endawan and Thony’s father-in-law Michael Jinep.

Mohamad informed them that search operation on land are still ongoing while the operation on the sea will continue when new leads are found.

He also expressed his sympathy to the family’s predicament and he also presented some contributions to them to reduce their burden.

The issue became headlines lately after family members of Moses, and another missing Sarawakian soldier Corporal David Edmund Rapi held a press conference in Kuching urging authorities to step up search and rescue (SAR) operations, believing the duo are still on Pulau Perak in Kedah.

They had expressed their disappointment at the lack of cooperation and updates from the Malaysian armed forces concerning the missing soldiers,

They expressed their disappointment at the lack of cooperation and updates from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) concerning the missing soldiers.

Both Moses and David were reported missing taking part in ‘Ops Pejarak’ in Pulau Perak in Kedah on July 19.

They failed to be present during a roll call on the night of July 19. It was also reported that all their belongings were left behind except for their smartphones.

Moses’ family members took their own initiative to go to Pulau Perak via Penang and Langkawi on July 23 to find out more about the case.

Family members of David from Dalat also flew to Alor Setar, Kedah on Aug 14 though traveling arrangements funded by the Sarawak government to try to talk to officers involved and to bring back his belongings.

It was learnt that Ministry of Defence (MinDef) is arranging for David’s family members to meet with Mohamad in Sibu.