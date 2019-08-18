Mohamad: Search for two missing Sarawakian soldiers ongoing, to be intensified if new leads are found

SIBU: The search for the two Sarawakians soldiers who went missing while on duty in Pulau Perak, Kedah last month is ongoing including on shore, said Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

According to him, the operation to search for Corporal David Edmond Rapi, 39 and Lance Corporal Moses Logers, 25 would be intensified if the search party found new leads.

“The armed forces have their own standard operation procedure (SOP) to conduct the search,” he told a press conference at Rascom Camp in Mile 10, Oya Road here today.

Mohamad said the search for the two missing soldiers would be continued.

Citing the search for the missing MH370 as an example, Mohamad said there was a time when the search was stopped because of the SOP that the search party used.

“However, the search will be continued especially when there are new signs,” he added.

Moses and David, from the 4th Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment based at Bukit Cowder Camp, Perlis were reported missing while on duty an ‘Op Pejarak’ operation at Pulau Perak, Kedah.

Their absence was detected during a roll call on July 19.

Earlier, Mohamad presented Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) and Pingat Kedaulatan Negara (PKN) medals to a total of 200 recipients.

In his speech, he said that his ministry was in the midst of submitting a proposal on allowance for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans.

He hoped the allowance, which would be known as ‘Kenangan MAF’, would help MAF veterans to cope with the rising cost of living.