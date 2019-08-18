Soo: S’wak must not be ensnared into hate speech, racial and religious discord played out in Malaya

SIBU: Sarawak must not be ensnared into the hate speech, racial and religious discord played out in Malaya today, said State Reform Party Sarawak president Lina Soo.

Instead, Soo stressed that Sarawakians concerns should be on bread-and-butter issues such as access to basic needs such as water, electricity and healthcare, food on the table, good education, job and business opportunities and welfare of senior citizens.

“Of late, there have been many issues boiling over, with controversies ranging from khat, Lynas, Selangor conversion bill, sex videos, Zakir Naik, to third national car and flying car.

“What is important to Sarawak is united and we don’t want to be distracted. We don’t want to copycat them (Malaya) and if we get involve in all these (issues) – it is going to divide our existing racial solidarity and harmony. Hence, we don’t want any of this.

“Today’s message is very clear – don’t bring Malaya issues and hate speech to our Sarawak’s shore,” she told a press conference here today.

Soo pointed out that nation-building, especially when it is multi-racial and multi-cultural setting, there must be racial unity and religious harmony in tandem with economic and social development.

She said the escalation of acrimony and hostilities between communal groups – ethnic and/or religious – would result in conflicts which might possibly lead to state failure.

“One alarming concern in Malaysia politics today is the proliferation of hate speech which is the scourge and menace to the society where ethnic relations are frail and fragile.

“Hate speech spread, incite, promote and justify hatred and discrimination against a person or group of persons which can lead to acts of violence and conflict,” she cautioned.

Hence, Soo said Sarawakians need to set priorities, be socially and politically matured, and happy with the government.

“Sarawakians must not be distracted by all the political drama from quarters which have nothing to do with us, and instead to stay focused to work towards a better Sarawak,” she said.

Also present at the press conference were STAR secretary-general Simon Tiong, former Pujut assemblyman Fong Pau Teck of Sarawak Independence Alliance (SIA), John Ting of Sarawak Liberation Movement (SLM), and Thomson Ngu of Sarawak Defender.