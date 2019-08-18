Sri Aman’s API 251 highest in the state

KUCHING: Hopes of improved air quality in the state was short-lived as two air pollutant index (API) stations in the state recorded very unhealthy level yesterday.

According to data released by the Department of Environment (DOE) through the MyIPU app, as of 6pm yesterday, the Sri Aman station recorded an API reading of 251, followed by Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP) with 223.

In comparison to the readings taken on Friday (Aug 16) at 7pm, Sri Aman station recorded 59 while Miri ILP 86.

Yesterday’s API reading for SK Kuala Baram station spiked from 75 at 5am to 118 at 10am. At 6pm yesterday, the API reading was 119 (unhealthy)

Other stations in the state recorded moderate reading with Limbang station recording 31 as of 6pm yesterday.

API reading between zero and 50 is good, 51 to 100 moderate, 101 to 200 unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, while above 300 is considered hazardous.

The Meteorological Department also recorded reduced visibility in some areas of Sarawak, with Miri at 15km yesterday – half of the 30km visibility range as of 4pm on Friday.

In Sri Aman visibility was also reduced from 18km (as of 4pm Friday) to 10km yesterday.