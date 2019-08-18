Stage Bus Service Transformation Kuching to be launched next year

KUCHING: The Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) Kuching with its over 20 electric buses, will be launched early next year.

Undertaken by Konsortium BBK Sdn Bhd (KBBK), the project is now at the final phase of securing the funding worth RM100 million from the federal government through the Public Transport Fund (PTF).

Managed by Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad, the RM500 million PTF was launched in May this year to encourage the use of public transport while improving and enhancing transport-related infrastructure in the country.

According to its chairman William Chan KBBK has been working closely with the Ministry of Transport (MoT) since beginning of this year to implement the SBST project.

He said the federal government of the day was honouring an agreement inked between KBBK and the federal government on Nov 22, 2017.

“We have made trips to China to visit the top five manufacturers of electric buses, which produce between 120,000 and 150,000 units of electric buses each year.

“At one of the plants we visited, we were told that one bus was rolled off the assembly line every 30 minutes,” he said when met Friday.

The top five manufacturers are Yutong Bus Co Ltd, BYD Auto Co Ltd, Zhongtong Bus Holding Co Ltd, CRRC Corporation Limited, and Golden Dragon Bus Co Ltd.

KBBK is made up of five companies namely Bau Transport Company Sdn Bhd, Biaramas Express Sdn Bhd, City Public Link Bus Service Sdn Bhd, Petra Jaya Transport (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, and Sarawak Transport Company Bhd. They are all members of the Sarawak Bus Transport Companies Association (SBTCA).

Chan, who is SBTCA honorary secretary, said the RM100 million funding that KBBK is seeking is meant to eventually bring in 100 electric buses from China.

“One hundred units is no big deal to those top manufacturers in China but we are not going to bring all 100 units in one go, but in three or four batches.

“We plan to ship in one unit first in the next one or two months to conduct testing for the proposed routes,” he said.

The SBST project will cover routes from the city south to Kuching Sentral and Samarahan, north to Damai, Bako, Samariang and Kubah Ria, east to Demak Laut, and west to Batu Kawa township, with a total travel distance of around 27,000km a day.

Chan said both the federal and Sarawak governments had pledged to share the operating cost of the project.

He said KBBK targeted to serve one per cent of the population in the city when 100 units of electric buses are all running on the road.

“An electric bus comes with a capacity of 57 passengers – 37 seated and 20 standing. In other words, we will be taking off about 50 cars off the road with one bus, and the traffic congestion will be less.

“Initially, we targeted to have one bus for every five minutes, non-stop. Now, I think we are able to have one bus every 20 minutes, and we should be able to improve this when the ridership picks up later.”

Chan said KBBK had wanted to offer the electric bus ride for free, but the government decided otherwise.

Given this, he said they would most probably come up with a zoning system to impose the bus fares, for instance, RM1 for a ride less than 15km.

He added that they could also introduce passes, monthly or yearly, for regular passengers as well as special pass for students.

“We have to entice the people to use our electric buses to curb the huge traffic jam. Our electric buses will be equipped with Wi-Fi, CCTV and, are of course, air-conditioning and handicapped-friendly.”

Once the SBST project is implemented, Chan said Kuching would be the first city in Southeast Asia to run a public transport system with 100 electric buses.

He said even Singapore had ordered only 30 electric buses from the top five manufactures in China.

In Peninsular Malaysia, he said 10 units were serving the Sunway area while two or so units in Putrajaya.

“Rapid KL and Rapid Penang are still using fuel buses. As far as KBBK is concerned, we are paid according to the kilometres we cover. Each electric bus, with a battery capacity of between 280 and 320 kwh (kilowatt hour) requires about three-and-a-half hours to be fully charged. Each kwh can go 1km,” he added.

To a question, Chan said the Sarawak government had earmarked a piece of land in the Isthmus area for the construction of a depot, capable of accommodating 50 at any one time, for the buses to recharge.