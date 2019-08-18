Two motorcyclists succumb to injuries after collision at Jalan Kampung Sangki-Tebelu in Sebuyau

KUCHING: Two male motorcyclists succumbed to their injuries after colliding into each other at Jalan Kampung Sangki – Tebelu in Sebuyau around 10.30am yesterday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu who confirmed the accident, said both motorcyclists died while receiving treatment at Simunjan Hospital.

He said the deceased have been identified as Wan Nazri Wan Rajuna, 18 from Kampung Seberang, Sebuyau and Francis Umpau Nyareng, 52, from Rumah Bayang Sungai Mulon, Meludam.

“During the head-on collision, Wan Nazri was heading to Kampung Tebelu from Kampung Seberang while Francis was heading in the opposite direction,” said Alexson in a press statement today.

He said initial investigation at the scene found that the accident occurred along a straight stretch of the road and the weather was also fine at the time of the accident.

Alexson said the case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.