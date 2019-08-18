Uggah, Jabu pay last respects to late Anchang Jugah

KAPIT: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah and former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu arrived here yesterday to pay their last respects to the late Anchang Jugah at her residence in Jalan Selirik.

Anchang, 83, who is the sister of Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry advisor Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leonard Linggi Jugah, passed away at Kapit Hospital on Friday afternoon.

She was a pioneer member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Kapit branch, former Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) chairperson and former Kapit Hospital Visitors Board chairperson, among others.

Her funeral will be held tomorrow morning (Aug 19).

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit was among the hundreds who gathered to pay their last respects yesterday.