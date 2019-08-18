US rate cut: Strategy or stimulant?

The recent US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting saw policymakers cutting the fund rate by 25 basis points (bps) for the first time in 11 years. In May and June, American payrolls have been growing and quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has sustained growth at 2.3 per cent.

The latest US inflation rate grew 1.6 per cent in June – which was within the range of forecast. Frankly, there was not many reasons to cut interest rate.

Since the beginning of the year, US President Donald Trump has been voicing his displeasure on Fed chair Mike Powell for not implementing a rate cut. Many times, he has threatened of changing a new Federal Reserve chairman since Powell has not been listening to the President’s opinion.

Economically speaking, many market researchers have noticed the inversion of US Treasury yield curve and perceive the irrationality to cut rates due to the forewarning sign of recession.

In Trump’s dictionary, cutting interest rate is an excellent stimulant to push the Dow Jones higher. Naturally, this will reflect his supremacy in the Presidential power.

Ironically, there had been some analysts who even commented that the yield curve is no more an essential tool in gauging economic growth!

Therefore, a rate cut was implemented on July 31 after the US FOMC meeting. Just one day before that, trade talks between US and Chinese representatives failed. Trump immediately announced his intention to increase a new tariff of 10 per cent on US$300 billion worth of Chinese imports thiscoming September.

Coupled with an ideal rate cut, this could have lifted the Dow market, causing the Chinese stock market to tumble.

Nevertheless, the post outcome triggered a plunge in Dow instead, diving by some 800 points within a week. China’s Shanghai market also slid while the flight of funds moved into gold as a safehaven.

Shortly after few days, the Chinese yuan fell to below 7.0 levels in the US dollar-yuan exchange rate that was last seen in 2008. Again, Trump becomes furious and openly called China as currency manipulator!

From a simple view, the US–China trade deal is not likely to be sealed in the next scheduled meeting in September. Meanwhile, China will stay competitive in the global trade by devaluing its currency in coming months and try to offset the US import tariffs.

Henceforth, the US might boisterously cut rates again to weaken the US dollar in October. Such ongoing cut-throat trade fights will only trigger the continual devaluation in Dow Jones and global stock markets.

Former chief of US Federal Reserve, Larry Summers, commented that the global markets are now at the highest risk since 2011 for an impending recession. Strictly speaking, no one will win the trade war but the world will suffer heavy losses from bilateral trades and currency collapse!

While the rush of fund into gold as a safehaven may occur in coming months, the weakening dollar might have an alternate effect on crude oil prices. With Brexit to be most likely a no-deal outcome in October, a recession may hit Europe in ripple effects with sovereign debt escalating. When this happens, US Treasuries might rise and yellow metal will recede again.

The world is in chaotic situation now. Asia is dampened by China’s slowdown and Hong Kong’s furious protests. Middle East tension has been triggered by US withdrawal from the nuclear treaty with Iran and Russia.

Dispute of tariff among Germany automobiles and French wines are still in unresolved territory with US on digital tax. Brexit complication will implode the British economy if new Prime Minister Johnson doesn’t make a peaceful plan with the European Union lawmakers.

Very soon, we forecast the massive corrections in global stock markets will emerge if the trade dispute and currency war are not properly quelled.

Investors will start looking for a steady and fixed income from higher rated Bond instruments. Don’t deploy a stimulant trying to look for quick money. Instead, adopt a good strategy to re-balance your portfolio with reduced risk factors.

Dar Wong is a veteran in global financial markets based in Singapore. The opinions are solely at his own. He can be reached at [email protected]