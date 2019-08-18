Water bombing operation resumes to put out remaining fire at Kuala Baram

MIRI: The Bombardier CL 415 aircraft deployed by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today resumes its water bombing operation at Kuala Baram today in an effort to put out the remaining fire in the area before school reopens tomorrow.

According to a statement issue by MMEA deputy director of operation Salehuddin Zakaria, today’s operation is aimed at putting out the fire in Sector 1 (near Woodman plantations in Kuala Baram) and Sector 3 (Forest area, between Lot 4041 and 4042).

“The first sortie began at 9.30am today and is expected to end at 12pm while the second sortie will begin at 1.30pm until 5pm,” he said.

A press conference on today’s operation is expected to be held at 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading at Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP Miri) was 159 as of 10am today as compared to 213 at 11pm last night.

API readings at SK Kuala Baram 2 station also showed a drop from 119 recorded at 7pm last night to 79 as at 10am today.

Another station, Miri on the other hand continue to record a moderate API reading of 59 as at 10am today.

API readings of between 0 and 50 are categorised as good, between 51 and 100 (moderate), between 101 and 200 (unhealthy), between 201 and 300 (very unhealthy) and over 301 (hazardous).