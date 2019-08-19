AirAsia launches new route Kuala Lumpur-Belitung

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia has launched a new route connecting Kuala Lumpur to Belitung in Sumatra, Indonesia with four times weekly direct service commencing from Oct 2, 2019.

To celebrate this new route, AirAsia is offering special all-in members fare from as low as RM79 (all-in-fares are for AirAsia BIG member only) from Kuala Lumpur.

It could be booked on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from today until Aug 25, 2019, for travel between Oct 2, 2019, and March 28, 2020, the airline said in a statement today.

“BIG members will enjoy zero processing fees when making payment using BigPay,” it said.

AirAsia regional commercial head Amanda Woo said the new route is also a testament to the airline’s commitment to support the Indonesian government in its efforts to develop 10 new priority tourism destinations.

“Indonesia has more to offer than just Bali and Lombok. Belitung is a beautiful, amazing place with huge untapped tourism potential, and we hope that with this new direct service, more and more people will be able to discover this hidden gem,” she said.

In addition to the new route, AirAsia also operates daily flights to Belitung from the Indonesian capital Jakarta beginning Oct 1, 2019.

AirAsia currently connects Kuala Lumpur to 14 other Indonesian destinations – Jakarta, Surabaya, Medan, Bali, Lombok, Yogyakarta, Pekanbaru, Pontianak, Padang, Palembang, Semarang, Makassar, Bandung and Banda Aceh. – Bernama