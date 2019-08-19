Astro-Maxis collaboration a win-win situation

KUCHING: The collaboration between Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd (Astro) and Maxis Bhd (Maxis) has been viewed as a ‘win-win’ situation by analysts.

Of note, Astro and Maxis have announced a strategic marketing partnership between both parties to offer bundled broadband with content. Astro will launch new bundles of Maxis’ 30Mbps and 100Mbps broadband and content packages which could save customers up to RM720 on a 24-month contract. Existing subscribers of either service appear to be able to seamlessly repackage their current plans to accommodate the new bundles.

In a report, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) commented: “Overall, we are positive on this development as this allows both companies to leverage their individual strength and create new revenue streams by introducing new customers. Maxis could see a potentially higher subscription for its Broadband segment from the better value proposition (broadband with content).

“Subsequently, Astro could tap into a wider customer base to address its gradually declining subscription revenue through up-selling better TV packages and promoting its home shopping segment (Astro’s Go Shop) which is accessible in all its TV packages.”

It noted that Astro’s shopping segment accounts for circa seven per cent of its FY19 revenue.

“Meanwhile, we have good reason to believe that the TV Shopping trend is sustainable, as consumers are more adoptive of this medium of retailing. This is evident in Media Prima’s commendable achievement with CJ WoW Shop,” it added.

For Maxis, Kenanga Research said, the move is in-line with the group’s 2023 plans to evolve into a leading converged communications provider.

“To recap, the group aims to achieve targeted service revenue of RM10 billion by then, with productivity gains of RM1 billion. The partnership also appears timely in silencing ongoing market talks on a potential merger between both companies.

“By the looks of it, we believe that this partnership would have been more ideal as opposed to consolidating the two companies as both shareholders’ interests remained intact,” it said.

Nevertheless, it pointed out that while any positive traction from this would undoubtedly benefit the group, it might not overwhelm its bread and butter mobile prepaid and postpaid business (circa 80 per cent of revenue) with circa 10 million subscribers as opposed to circa 276,000 home fibre connections in 2Q19.

“It appears more idealistic for two companies to stay separate rather than merged, given Maxis’ bite size home fiber connection subscriber base at circa 276,000 (as reported in 2Q19 results) in comparison to Astro TV customer base of circa 5.7 million YTD FY20.

This arrangement would also allow Astro to stay flexible and potentially provide similar unique proposition to other telco players in the market.

“Although the above-mentioned reasons are undoubtedly positive, we opt to stay conservative as the partnership is only at its initial stage. Furthermore, Maxis’s current home fiber connection base is relatively small compared to Astro. Hence, we make no changes,” it added.

All in, Kenanga Research retained its ‘outperform’ call on Astro while it also retained its ‘underperform’ rating on Maxis.