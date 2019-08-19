CM to decide on Soon Koh’s replacement for state cabinet posts

KUCHING: Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s replacement for the posts of Second Finance Minister and Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce will be decided by Chief MInister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari, when met by reporters after chairing the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) supreme council meeting at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters today, it is his prerogative as a Chief Minister to make a decision on the matter.

“The matter on Wong Soon Koh’s replacement has yet to be discussed because his resignation only took effect on August 15.

“It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to decide on this matter and I will inform you later,” he said.

Wong, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu president, announced his resignation from his state cabinet posts on July 15 during a press conference at his office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur here.

He made this decision after PSB leaders were excluded from the latest councillors’ list, the state statutory bodies and as community leaders.

He also told PSB’s annual delegates conference in July that elected reresentatives from PSB had been deprived of Minor Rural Project and Rural Transformation Programme funds in the millions of ringgit since March or April this year.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari revealed that the GPS supreme council meeting today also discussed matters such what the state government is going to plan for the next state budget.