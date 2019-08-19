Dow hits lowest in a decade despite trade truce

Fundamental outlook

PRESIDENT Donald Trump said there would be a delay in the implementation of tariffs on Chinese imports until December. Despite the temporary truce, US Treasury yield inverted for the first time in more than a decade, denting stock markets. The Dow market plunged more than 800 points on Wednesday due to rising fear of a recession.

US core consumer prices, excluding fresh food and energy, rose 0.3 per cent in July, better than forecast. Throughout last week, the Dollar Index (USDX) headed to 98 before the weekend, capping commodity prices.

President Trump made a conference call to CEOs of JP Morgan, Citibank and Bank of America after the stock market dipped on Wednesday. The corporate heads mutually expressed that the economy could be better if the US-China trade war could be resolved.

UK consumer prices rose 2.1 per cent in July, beating forecast. The pound traded in small recovery against the dollar and closed at 1.2150 on Friday. Investors are still staying cautious on UK’s economy due to a potential no-deal Brexit in October.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen bottomed 105 recently and will begin to trade in consolidation. We foresee the trend will move in mixed sentiment while contained from 105 to 107.50. Control risk management if it falls beneath 105.

Euro/US dollar fell to 1.11, caught in a sideways trend. We reckon the trend would stay in a whipsaw movement due to the swing of the USDX. Strong support is identified at 1.105 and likely to push the trend into a sideways movement while resisted beneath 1.12.

British pound/US dollar is currently supported at 1.20 and likely to be contained from 1.20 to 1.22. Market traders are staying away from this market as more attention is staked at precious metals and stock index recently.

WTI Crude prices traded at US$53.50 to US$57.50 per barrel last week. There’s strong potential of a further if the trend could stand above US$53 per barrel. We forecast the range will stay unchanged but sentiments will gradually build up on below US$58 per barrel. Trading above US$58 per barrel will indicate a new bullish recovery in market.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives traded in small correction. The November Futures closed at RM2,192 per metric tonne on Friday.

We reckon the trend will be resilient at RM2,240 per metric tonne due to heavy profit-taking activity. Downside support is identified at RM2,160 per metric tonne and the trend would likely move into correction within the target range.

Gold prices edged higher to US$1,525 per ounce last week but in a small day range. We reckon this could lead to a coming correction if the bulls couldn’t clear above US$1,530 per ounce this week. We expect the range to be largely contained from US$1,490 to US$1,530 per ounce. However, breaking in either direction beyond this range will indicate a new headway for a short period of time.

Silver prices have shown signs of a slowdown. The range could be contained from US$15.70 to US$16.40 per ounce with a potential of a downward correction. In our opinion, silver goes alongside with the gold’s trend but slower than gold prices. Long traders should prepare to take profits and buy back at lower prices upon correction.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]