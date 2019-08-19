Former footballer gets seven years’ jail, ten whippings after pleading guilty to possessing cannabis

KUCHING: A former footballer was sentenced to seven years’ jail and ten whippings by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to possessing 86.95g of cannabis in March this year.

Muhammad Izrol Abdillah, who was formerly a State President’s Cup footballer, was charged for committing the offence at his residence in RPR Astana on March 19 at 7.50pm.

“After reviewing the facts of the case, the submissions of both parties and taking into consideration the guilty plea of the accused, the court orders for the accused to be sentenced to seven years in prison starting from the date of the arrest namely March 19, 2019,” said Judge Marutin Pagan.

According to the facts of the case, when the raid was conducted, Izrol was sitting on the floor in his room.

Upon further investigation, the police found a bag in front of Izrol and when inspected, the bag contained 15 clear plastic packets containing dried leaves believed to be cannabis.

A weighing scale was also found and seized as case exhibits.

For the offence, the 30-year-old was charged under Section 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a minimum of five years in pirson or life imprisonment and a minimum of ten whippings.

In his appeal to reduce his sentence, Izrol through his lawyer Roy Angau Gingkoi, appealed for a minimum jail sentence.

“My client regrets his actions. He suffers from chronic asthma while at the same time, is taking care of his elderly parents.

“His parents also suffer from a slipped disc in addition to having high blood pressure,” he told the court.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Azhari Yusof.