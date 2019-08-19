Half of civil servants involved in graft are under 40 – Latheefa

SHAH ALAM: Half of the corruption cases involving civil servants in the country were committed by those aged 40 and below, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya.

She also said that most of them were from the procurement sector.

“The MACC statistics show that 46.3 per cent of the 4,860 individuals detained from 2014 to June this year were civil servants.

“Meanwhile, 53.4 per cent of the 4,860 individuals detained by the MACC for the same period are young people, aged 40 and below,” she said after witnessing the Selangor state executive councillors signing the corruption-free pledge (IBR) ceremony at the Dewan Jubilee Perak of the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Abdul Aziz Shah building here, today.

She said a study carried out by the MACC also found that 22.1 per cent of civil servants respondents said they were willing to accept bribes if they had power or position.

She said such attitude must be corrected so that corruption among civil servants could be eradicated.

“This matter needs to be rectified immediately. It demands the commitment of all parties to cooperate with the MACC in addressing this matter,” she said. – Bernama