HSL bags RM104.51 mln contract from Sarawak govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Hock Seng Lee Bhd (HSL) has bagged a contract via open tender from the Sarawak government worth RM104.51 million.

The company said the scope of works includes piling works, earth and sand filling, geotechnical work, drainage and road pavement.

“Traversing low lying terrain, the works will draw on HSL’s expertise in marine engineering,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The contract period is 24 months while physical construction work is expected to commence in September this year and expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of HSL group as the project progresses during the contract period. – Bernama