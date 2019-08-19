Kenanga Futures returns with ‘Back to the Futures III’ Campaign

KUCHING: Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd (Kenanga Futures) returns with its third nationwide campaign, ‘Back to the Futures III’, to reward new and existing clients who trade Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad (BMD) and/ or CME Group Products from August 15 to November 30, 2019.

For this year’s series, the campaign model has been revamped to include new Campaign Rewards across two tiers where clients stand a chance to win rewards such as petrol cards and cash worth up to RM20,000. The more trades executed, the more rewards to be won.

Azila Abdul Aziz, chief executive officer/executive director and Head of Listed Derivatives, Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd, says that the campaign is designed to actively encourage trading interest in both US and Malaysian listed derivatives by rewarding Malaysian traders.

“We are pleased to bring the campaign back for the third year. We are committed to educate and encourage Malaysians to learn and access new trading opportunities in the global derivatives market. It is our hope that this will help spur interest in the futures and options market among Malaysians.”

Azila also took the opportunity to thank BMD and CME Group for their continuous support. “With the support of both BMD and CME Group, we believe that this campaign will help raise awareness and assist us in our aim of building a smart derivatives trading community.

Clients can use our KDF TradeActive trading platform to access a diverse range of futures and options products listed on both BMD and CME Group, as well as leverage on the wealth of information provided by us to trade at their own convenience.”

The ‘Back to the Futures III’ campaign is open to new and existing clients aged 18 years old and above. Participants will need to have or open an account with Kenanga Futures and trade a minimum number of CME Group and BMD futures contracts as required within the time frame to be rewarded.

Clients can easily monitor prices and trade using KDF TradeActive, Kenanga Futures online derivatives trading platform that is available on both desktop and mobile devices. Current clients who are eligible will automatically be enrolled in the Campaign.

Rewards in the ‘Back to the Futures III’ campaign are divided into two tiers, with each tier consisting of two exchange categories.

Rewards will be given based on the required number of contracts traded during the campaign period in each tier and exchange category.

For more information about Kenanga Futures and “Back to the Future III” campaign, please visit www.kenangafutures.com.my.