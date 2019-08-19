KPDNHEP to hand over power on supervision of gas distribution in S’wak to state govt – PM office

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has agreed to hand over the power on the supervision of gas distribution in Sarawak to the state government, as according to the 2016 Sarawak Distribution Gas Ordinance.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the Prime Minister Office today, after the latest Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Special Cabinet Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahatir Mohamad, was convened on July 23.

A total of 21 issues were received by the special cabinet meeting to be evaluated and discussed, with 13 issues involving both Sabah and Sarawak while the rest of the eight issues affect Sabah only.

As of July 23, seven issues had been agreed between federal government and the state governments of Sarawak and Sabah while another 14 issues required further discussion and decisions are expected to be made before August 31.

The seven issues agreed upon also included both state governments of Sabah and Sarawak together with the federal government had agreed to set up a committee known as ‘Jawatankuasa Kerja Pemantapan Kolaborasi Pelaksanaan Projek Persekutuan’.

The aim of the committee is to discuss mechanism on the implementation of federal projects as according to the Federal Constitution, MA63 and to take into account the proposals made in the Inter-Governmental Committee.

On the labour force matter, the federal government has agreed in principle on the devolution of power to the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak on matter in relation to the ‘labour conditions peculiar to the state’ as listed under each state labour ordinance.

Efforts are currently being made to amend the labour ordinance of each state respectively.

Besides, the federal government had agreed with the state governments of Sarawak and Sabah to set up special committee to discuss on health management in each state respectively.

As for issues involving the agriculture and forestry sector, they were dropped from the special committee meeting as both sectors are under the jurisdiction of the each state.

A MA63 taskforce has been instructed to prepare a final report by August 31 to present it to the upcoming special cabinet meeting for deliberations before any decisions are made on the matters concerned.

The MA63 special cabinet committee was established to discuss the implementation of the Malaysian Agreement 1963 and it is assisted by technical and working committees. The special cabinet committee is managed by the MA63 taskforce.

Those attended the meeting included Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Oepng, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Works Minister Baru Bian , Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen, State Attorney General Datuk Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid, Sarawak State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk David Wong Dak Wah.