MACC urges politicians with access to public funds to declare assets

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today urged all politicians who have access to public funds to declare their assets in an effort to prevent corruption.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said this will avoid allegations that a politician is involved in corruption.

“I also urge every state government … to have not only the state executive councillors but also the state assemblymen and local councillors to declare their assets,” she told reporters after witnessing Selangor state executive councillors take the corruption-free pledge at the monthly assembly.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari led the councillors in taking the oath and signing the pledge.

Latheefa said it is necessary for the state assemblymen and local councillors to declare their assets because Selangor has a huge source of funds and, thus, the opportunities for corruption were greater.

“States such as Selangor have huge resources and it is among the richest states, and access to public funds is also high,” she said.

Asked about a recent statement by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak that he disagreed with the government initiative to require MPs, including from the opposition parties, to declare their assets as they also had other sources of income besides the parliamentary allowance, Latheefa said the declaration is to make it fair for all MPs.

“She said every MP is encouraged to declare all their sources of income, even if they are donations or inheritance of property.

“We want to be fair to you. If you have other sources of income besides the allowance, you better declare. We do not declare only property but also liabilities.

“This is the basic step to fight corruption and it is for your own good to declare so that the people do not misunderstand,” she said. – Bernama