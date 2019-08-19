Miri police make breakthrough in George Tang Kee Luang’s murder case

MIRI: Police here believe they have made a breakthrough in the murder case of a 60-year-old man known as George Tang Kee Luang who was reported missing on July 29, following the arrest of six suspects and recovery of his lorry.

In a press conference here today (Aug 19), Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the six suspects aged between 23 and 46 were arrested on Aug 15 to facilitate investigation into the case.

“And on Sunday (Aug 18), police recovered the lorry which was last seen with Tang on July 29 in Tukau, Bakam. The three-tonne lorry has been dismantled by the suspects,” Lim said.

The police also recovered a knife and an iron rod believed to have been used by the suspect in the case.

“Apart from that, we have also seized a Perodua Myvi, believed to have related to the case,” added Lim.

Tang was reported missing by his family on July 29. He was last seen at the Piasau Industrial area around 3pm.

After three days of waiting for news of his whereabouts, his family on July 2 decided to call for press conference at their residence in Lutong.

At the press conference, Tang’s family offered a RM10,000 reward to anyone with information of Tang’s whereabouts and his lorry which he drove on the day he was reported missing.

Later that day, a decomposing lower half of a man’s body was found floating in the Sungai Suai.

“A sample from the body was taken and sent to the Department of Chemistry. After over a month of waiting, the result came back positive for Tang,” said Lim.

Police said the motive is still under investigation and have classified the case as murder.