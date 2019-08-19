Most Malaysians concerned over jobs of the future

KUALA LUMPUR: Around seven in ten workers across Malaysia are concerned about not receiving the learning, development and training they need for the jobs of the future, according to a new study by Skillsoft.

Based on a comprehensive study of 750 workers across Malaysia about their readiness for the future of work, Skillsoft’s Mind the Gap report shows a majority of employees feel under-skilled and worried their employers will not support them to meet future job requirements.

Ninety per cent of respondents reported they would need to learn a new skill in 2019 to remain confident in their role. Around seven in ten (73 per cent) respondents are concerned about not receiving the learning, development and training they need from their organisation to remain employable and skilled in the future, while almost one in five (19 per cent) are very concerned.

On average, surveyed employees received learning, development and training from their organisation for new skills for their job role three times in 2018.

However, 81 per cent report their organisation could provide more training, learning and upskilling opportunities, while only 13 per cent of those who received training last year rated this as excellent, where nothing could have been improved.

Skillsoft APAC regional director Rosie Cairnes commented, “We are quite shocked by the level of concern and unpreparedness among employees. Training, learning and development is critical to technology-enabled workplaces, yet many Malaysian organisations are failing to deliver enough. This is not just a ‘future’ problem, it is happening now.”

Ninety-four per cent of respondents surveyed say their role is being changed due to digital transformation – with 41 per cent reporting their role is being digitally transformed, and more than half (53 per cent) stating their role is having a slight digital transformation.

However, employee training is not keeping pace. In 2019, 85 per cent of employees in Malaysia would like their organisation to be more on trend with the training they provide.

Almost half (48 per cent) of employees would like to receive learning, development and training opportunities online through eLearning courses, while over half (51 per cent) are interested in receiving training via microlearning.

Furthermore, over eight in ten (83 per cent) respondents agree the future of work is nothing without training, learning and development.

“Continuous, personalised, on-demand learning that allows individuals to curate their own training journey in a way that is responsive to the needs of their role at their own pace, must become standard across business – large and small – in order to manage digital transformation effectively,” Cairnes said.

The report also showed around nine in ten (87 per cent) respondents believe when a new role needs to be filled in their organisation, employers look externally instead of internally because they have failed to put in place an appropriate learning and development program to upskill their people. More than one third (35 per cent) report that roles are filled with external employees all or most of the time.

“Hiring is far more costly than training and organisations are already grappling with a skills deficit in the jobs market. Failing to invest in employee development also has a huge bearing on job satisfaction and retention,” Cairnes said.

“Many organisations are missing out on the positive financial impact and increased performance of upskilling their employees to take on new roles.”