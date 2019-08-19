NRD received 8,490 applications through Ehsan Mobile unit — DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Registration Department (NRD) has received 8,940 applications through the Ehsan Mobile unit from January to July this year, said its director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh.

He said the unit, set up to provide advisory services related to identification documents for those who face constraints in turning up at NRD offices, carried out 925 operations during the period.

“Most of the applications were from Sabah and Sarawak as the applicants live in the remote interiors.

“In these cases, the community leaders and village heads acted as liaison between the department and those in need of our services,” he said when handing over a replacement identity card to Sepiah Mamat, 76, here yesterday.

Elaborating, he said the Ehsan Mobile outreach programme is a door-to-door service to help those who have identification document issues involving the elderly, disabled and mentally ill.

The unit, established since 2002, had been handling cases related to identity cards, birth, death as well as citizenship certificates, he added. — Bernama