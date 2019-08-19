Over 1,400 acres lost in forest fires since Aug 1 — Committee

KUCHING: A total of 1,426.43 acres of forests in Sarawak were destroyed by wildfires from Aug 1 till yesterday, according to the State Disaster Management Committee.

It said via a statement that during the period, 525 wildfires were recorded but that no new outbreaks were reported yesterday.

The highest number of cases was 65 on Aug 12, followed by 58 on Aug 10 and 55 on Aug 11.

The statement also said that operations in Lot 4041, 4042 and 3709 in Kuala Baram resumed at 9am yesterday with wildfires affecting 615 acres of forests having been successfully put out.

In Kampung Sedi, Pulau Bruit, the operation which entered its 11th day yesterday was brought to an end at 10.15am following a heavy downpour.

Meanwhile, efforts to put out forest fires in Kampung Tuie, Sabarang in Betong resumed at 8.30am yesterday for the ninth day, with firemen having so far doused the flames on 60 of the 66 acres affected.

In Kampung Supak, Betong, the operation resumed at 8.48am and put out the fires in 12 acres of forests. The total area affected is 65 acres.

As for the operation in Taman Harmoni, Sri Aman, it entered its ninth day yesterday, with flames razing eight acres of forests.