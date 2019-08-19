Sarawak housewife reaps profits through ceramic beads business

KUCHING: It all started out as a hobby mainly to keep herself occupied during her free time, but little did Helena David Klaum, 45, realise that her pastime in using ceramic beads to create attractive souvenirs, would bring her a decent monthly income.

The Betong-based housewife turned entrepreneur, said her keen interest in beads prompted her to take up courses under the Sarawak SIRIM Regional Office to learn the intricacies of creating the handicraft items.

“In the beginning, I liked making the ceramic bead items but over time, it was really fun for me to work on them since I had nothing much to do at home. Besides, it was generating an income for me,” she told Bernama.

Explaining the process, Helena said the ceramic beads had to be put into moulds before they were placed in a special oven for two days at temperatures of above 1,000 degrees Celsius.

“The beads are then coloured with special imported dyes and are put into the oven again for another two days and kept at the same temperature,” she said.

Helena said producing the beads was not easy as it required careful attention and creativity to make them more appealing and to suit to the buyers’ tastes.

She added that the beads fetched prices of between RM60 and RM250, based on their designs and creativity.

“There are also dignitaries (VIPs) from Sarawak who make special orders and ‘custom made’ designs. There are many types of items and souvenirs that can be made from these ceramic beads, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings and some are also used as jewellery boxes and many more,” she shared.

Helena who has plans to expand her business by opening her own souvenir shop, currently sells her products online at Helena Craft Borneo, on Facebook. She also sells her creations at special events and exhibitions held in the state. — Bernama